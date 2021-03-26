Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Savara stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,887.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 280,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,094.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 68,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 135,558 shares of company stock valued at $219,824. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Savara by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Savara in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Savara by 698.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

