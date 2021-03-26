Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS: RYCEY):

3/24/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

3/23/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/17/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/16/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/16/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/15/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/15/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/11/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/10/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/27/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/27/2021 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

