Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.04 and last traded at C$18.94. Approximately 134,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 228,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.74.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.97.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

