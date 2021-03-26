Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 382 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in CDW by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $162.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.36.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

