Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 72,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.72. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $105.13.

