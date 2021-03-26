Wells Fargo & Company Increases Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target to $15.00

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

