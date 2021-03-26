Insider Selling: Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM) Director Sells C$216,042.75 in Stock

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM) Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 967,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$216,042.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$919,549.40.

Andrew Jong Soo Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datametrex AI alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 289,500 shares of Datametrex AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$59,347.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 65,500 shares of Datametrex AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$14,737.50.

On Friday, January 15th, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 400,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$68,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 100,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$19,000.00.

Shares of CVE:DM opened at C$0.24 on Friday. Datametrex AI Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.79 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data and artificial intelligence services in Canada and Korea. Its product is NexaIntelligence, a social-media discovery and monitoring platform to extract actionable insights out of discussions to inform decision-making. The company is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.