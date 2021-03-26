Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

