Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $192,283.98 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $192,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $181,403.25.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $212,061.06.

On Friday, March 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,566.20.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $177,040.46.

On Monday, March 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $155,861.01.

On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94.

CVEO stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CVEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 103.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the period.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.