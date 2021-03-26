Stifel Financial Corp Buys 18,025 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

