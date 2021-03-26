Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.40 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 135,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 118,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Shares of MSI opened at $184.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.72 and a 200-day moving average of $170.22. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $123.56 and a one year high of $187.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

