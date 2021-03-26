Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 1,199 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12.

On Monday, January 25th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $715,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $619,400.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $133.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.