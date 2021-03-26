Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.22 and last traded at C$8.30. Approximately 136,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 77,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.30.

About Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.