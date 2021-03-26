RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 12,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 19,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The company has a market cap of $250.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

About RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on acquisition and development of autologous cellular therapies for medical and aesthetic applications. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.