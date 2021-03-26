Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to “Buy”

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

SANM stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.