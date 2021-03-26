Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.18 and last traded at $61.54. 7,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 402,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,522,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,101 shares of company stock worth $11,825,956. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 56,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Onto Innovation by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

