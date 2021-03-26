9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Brookline Capital Management

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMTR. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

