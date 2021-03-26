Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 728,688 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,754,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 310.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 372,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 282,126 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $30.99 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

