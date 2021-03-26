Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,104,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCA opened at $187.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.74 and a twelve month high of $194.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $566,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

