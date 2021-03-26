DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DZSI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

DZSI opened at $15.20 on Friday. DZS has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts predict that DZS will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DZS by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DZS by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in DZS by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DZS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

