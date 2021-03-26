Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KROS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KROS stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,063 over the last ninety days.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

