Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 428,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,073,000 after acquiring an additional 276,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after buying an additional 254,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 930,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,466,000 after purchasing an additional 97,973 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE:GPC opened at $117.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -87.34 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $57.87 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.