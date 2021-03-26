Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 45 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $368.01 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $402.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.29 and a 200 day moving average of $345.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total transaction of $360,230.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,871 shares of company stock worth $4,318,065. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

