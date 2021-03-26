Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,062 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 169.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KPTI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,679,000 after purchasing an additional 781,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 206.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,788,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,919,000 after purchasing an additional 190,027 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of KPTI opened at $10.65 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $794.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

