Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,236 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,422,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Shares of CGNX opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

