Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 174.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 39,926 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

INVA stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,867,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.