Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,772 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Morningstar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.25 and a twelve month high of $255.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.03.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $59,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,828,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,000,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $4,260,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,093,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,001,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,430 shares of company stock valued at $29,571,424. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

