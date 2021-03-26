Northern Trust Corp Has $40.05 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $40,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $628,955.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,567.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $138.88 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.