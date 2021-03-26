Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.39.

FANG stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.2% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

