CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CohBar presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.60.

Get CohBar alerts:

CWBR stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The company has a market cap of $79.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CohBar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 166,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CohBar during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CohBar by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 64,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CohBar by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.