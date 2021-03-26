4,635 Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,675 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 946.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 975,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $6,434,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,216,000 after purchasing an additional 708,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 30.9% during the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CYH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

NYSE:CYH opened at $13.96 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

