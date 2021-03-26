Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

CVCO opened at $225.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.85.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

