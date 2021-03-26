Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $33,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. FMR LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,962,000 after acquiring an additional 74,326 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after acquiring an additional 158,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $412.05 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.29 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.28 and a 200 day moving average of $399.46.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

