Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires Shares of 239 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

CE stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $152.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

