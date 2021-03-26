384 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 384 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MTH opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.85. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

