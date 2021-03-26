Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after acquiring an additional 254,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $764,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,119,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $130.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.83. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

