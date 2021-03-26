Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 44,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In other news, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,385.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $151,217.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,217.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,479. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $24.98 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.