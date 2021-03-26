KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded KT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

KT stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. KT has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.84.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 115.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 96,953 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

