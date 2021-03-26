Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

FBIO has been the subject of several other reports. Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.58.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $347.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 85.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 901,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 567,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 268,107 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

