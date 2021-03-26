LPL Financial LLC Purchases 65,564 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 9.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $51.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.