LPL Financial LLC Buys 12,615 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1,715.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lumentum by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 11.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lumentum by 335.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 174,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,957 shares of company stock worth $3,131,930 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LITE stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

