The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after buying an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,680,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

SMG opened at $235.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.13 and its 200-day moving average is $191.89. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $97.96 and a one year high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

