V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,245 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,688 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 18.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

Shares of VFC opened at $78.11 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.