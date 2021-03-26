LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $327.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

