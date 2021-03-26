LPL Financial LLC Purchases 14,748 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 63,091 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of KHC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

