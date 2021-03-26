Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $136.23 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

