LPL Financial LLC Sells 245,354 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 245,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

