Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stake Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,722. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

