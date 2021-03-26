Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 737 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.40% of Cincinnati Bell worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cincinnati Bell by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBB opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

