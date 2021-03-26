Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 16,171 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

KSS stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

